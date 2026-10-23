In the United States, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has prohibited all Pentagon employees from using nonpublic information to place bets on future U.S. military actions on prediction market platforms, including Kalshi and Polymarket. The Hill reported this. A Pentagon representative confirmed the authenticity of the memorandum to the outlet.

Risks to military security

In the memorandum, dated Tuesday, Hegseth said that U.S. adversaries monitor activity on such markets. According to him, financial transactions by service members, intelligence employees, or civilian department personnel related to the outcomes of military events may send signals to other market participants.

The Pentagon chief warned that foreign intelligence services may collect and use such signals to predict U.S. troop movements, the timing of operations, and their targets. He stressed that the lives of service members often depend on whether the adversary learns in advance about planned actions.

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Possible consequences of violations

Violations of the requirement may result in administrative and disciplinary measures and, where appropriate, criminal punishment under the U.S. Uniform Code of Military Justice or federal law.

The memorandum appeared about six months after the arrest of U.S. service member Gannon Van Dyke, who is suspected of using classified information to place a bet on a prediction market concerning the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Prosecutors claim that Van Dyke was involved in planning the operation in January and, before the incident, placed bets totaling about $33,000. At the end of April, he pleaded not guilty.

The growing popularity of prediction market platforms this year has heightened concerns in Washington about the possible use of insider information by officials. National security experts warned that such markets could help bad-faith actors identify signs of future operations.

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