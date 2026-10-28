Cypriot Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said that Greek F-16 fighter jets and a Greek Navy ship now have a permanent presence in Cyprus. He said this in Thessaloniki, where he was attending events marking the anniversary of October 28, 1940, Cyprus Mail reports.

Palmas described the defence cooperation between Athens and Nicosia as a transition “from slogans to political action.” According to him, interaction between the two states is excellent at both the political and military levels. He also drew attention to the participation of Cypriot commandos in the Ohi Day military parade, calling it a symbol of close ties between the armed forces of Cyprus and Greece.

A change in position on deployment

In June, Palmas said that the presence of F-16s and the Greek frigate Elli on the island was temporary and linked to heightened regional tensions. At the time, he said that extending the mission or permanently stationing Greek military assets had not been discussed.

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The most recently publicly named Greek Navy ship deployed to Cyprus is the frigate Nikiforos Fokas F-466. In July, it replaced the Elli, which had been on the island for nearly 100 days. The continuous presence of Greek naval forces near Cyprus began in March: the frigates Kimon and Psara were initially sent there, followed later by the Elli and Nikiforos Fokas.

Procurement in Israel

During a meeting with Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias, Palmas also discussed bilateral defence cooperation and the international security situation. Separately, he confirmed the signing on October 26 of a contract to purchase a patrol vessel from Israel for operations on the high seas.

The vessel is to be built by Israel Shipyards, while Rafael Advanced Defence Systems will supply its naval systems. The systems of the existing patrol vessel Ioannides are also planned to be upgraded. According to Israeli media, the deal is worth about €150 million. The Cypriot government has allocated more than €1.28 billion to strengthen defence in 2027–2029.

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