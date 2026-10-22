In Cyprus, pension reform bills may be considered at the next government meeting after the legal review is completed. Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas announced this at the start of a meeting of the Labour Advisory Board, Cyprus Mail reports.

Legal review of the bills

According to the minister, the Legal Service is expected to complete its review of the documents by Monday. After that, the reform is planned to be submitted to a government meeting for approval and then forwarded to Cyprus’ House of Representatives.

Mousiouttas noted that the process is entering its final stage, but the final steps are the most difficult.

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Positions of employers and trade unions

The minister also said that the positions of the parties in the technical committee dealing with the second pillar of the pension system — provident funds — are gradually taking shape. Discussions on this issue are to be moved to the Labour Advisory Board.

The Employers and Industrialists Federation OEV and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Keve have already submitted their positions in writing. Panicos Argyrides, deputy general secretary of the SEK trade union, said the organisation would provide its proposals by the end of the day. Sotiroula Charalambous, general secretary of the PEO trade union, said her organisation plans to submit its position by Monday.

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