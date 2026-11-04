Spain’s Transport Minister Óscar Puente has resigned following a railway accident last week that claimed 69 lives. He also said he was withdrawing his candidacy from the early parliamentary elections scheduled for 29 November.

The Guardian reports on the minister’s decision. Puente announced his resignation at the end of lengthy parliamentary hearings, although he had previously rejected the possibility of leaving office several times. Earlier, he had said that the government would work to restore public trust in high-speed rail.

Collision near Urda

The accident occurred near the village of Urda, about 130 km south of Madrid. A train operated by the state-owned company Renfe crashed into a stationary train of the private operator Iryo. According to the publication, a failure of the automatic safety system halted traffic on a 63-kilometre section of track, but the control centre allowed the Renfe train to continue.

The right-wing opposition demanded Puente’s resignation, while trade unions criticised him for, in their view, placing all blame for the disaster on a single employee of the control centre.

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Measures after the disaster

Before announcing his resignation, the minister presented a number of safety measures. In particular, the authorities plan to develop software for control centres that will automatically issue warnings and help identify traffic anomalies. The introduction of an AI agent to monitor the system and reduce the likelihood of human error is also envisaged.

If a controller makes a decision while the automatic safety system is disabled, it must be confirmed by a second operator. Puente also announced a €30 million aid package for the families of those killed and dozens of injured people. Separately, he announced a review of controllers’ working conditions, including breaks and fatigue monitoring.

In January, another accident on the key line between Madrid and Seville in Andalusia claimed 46 lives.

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