Japan’s Agriculture Minister Kazuo Yana announced his resignation on the evening of October 14. This came amid a series of scandals that created political problems for the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, The Japan Times reports.

Election campaign allegations

Yana was criticized over suspicions of a possible violation of the Public Offices Election Act. The issue concerned free buses for his supporters during an event at the start of the election campaign in January, ahead of the House of Representatives election in February.

Initially, the minister said that his staff had contacted the Tochigi Prefectural Election Commission in advance and received confirmation that there were no legal problems. The following day, he changed his explanation: according to him, after speaking again with his secretary, it became clear that the inquiry may have concerned not the legality of the buses but the procedure for recording expenses in a political funds report. Yana also said that no record of the commission’s response had been retained.

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Pressure in parliament

The minister also apologized for and withdrew remarks made before supporters in May. At the time, he spoke about possible cuts to road budgets for two cities in Tochigi Prefecture whose mayors did not support him in the February election.

Opposition parties in the upper house of parliament, where they hold a majority, agreed to submit a censure motion against the minister. Such a step is not legally binding, but it could have made it more difficult for the government to advance bills. Among them is an initiative to reduce the consumption tax on food products from 8% to 1% for two years, starting next April. Major opposition parties oppose this bill.

Former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that Yana, as the head of the agriculture ministry, must properly fulfill his duties. Former Transport Minister Seiji Maehara, who represents the Japan Innovation Party, a coalition partner of the Liberal Democratic Party, said that Yana should resign not only from his ministerial post but also surrender his parliamentary mandate.

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