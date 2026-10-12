Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat will travel to Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday for talks with representatives of the European Union on economic and trade arrangements. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Dialogue on the customs union

The third meeting of the Türkiye–EU High-Level Trade Dialogue will be held in the Belgian capital. It will be co-chaired by Bolat and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič.

The sides plan to discuss disputes concerning the Türkiye–EU Customs Union, the green and digital transition, as well as the draft EU Industrial Acceleration Act. The agenda also includes public procurement, digital trade and trade defence instruments.

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Investment and industrial policy

Bolat and Šefčovič will also co-chair a Türkiye–EU business roundtable. Participants will consider challenges in operational activities and cross-border e-commerce, as well as steps to increase investment predictability.

The minister will take part in the Türkiye–EU Business Summit, where opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, energy, security, industrial policy and strengthening economic resilience will be discussed. A high-level Turkish-Belgian roundtable is also planned to develop cooperation and new investment opportunities following Belgium’s May economic mission to Türkiye led by Queen Mathilde.

A separate session involving the Automotive Exporters Association and the European Centre for Reform will focus on the regulatory impact of the draft Industrial Acceleration Act. Bolat will also meet with European Commission Executive Vice-President for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition Teresa Ribera to discuss EU competitiveness and new industrial policy affecting Türkiye–EU economic integration. During meetings with Members of the European Parliament, this bill will be the main topic.

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