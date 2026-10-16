US-Mexico negotiations on a trade agreement have become more complicated due to the position of US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who opposes a significant reduction in tariffs on Mexican cars, steel and aluminum. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing The Wall Street Journal, which quoted sources familiar with the negotiations.

Disagreements over tariffs

According to the newspaper, the sides were close to an agreement to reduce US tariffs on these goods in exchange for concessions from Mexico. Such a deal could have opened the way for broader negotiations on updating the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

Mexican officials and executives from many companies had previously expressed optimism about reaching an agreement soon. At the same time, progress in the negotiations has slowed in recent days due to disputes over tariffs administered by the US Department of Commerce.

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Tariffs on cars and metals

According to The Wall Street Journal's sources, Lutnick did not support a substantial reduction in the 25% US tariff on cars from Mexico and the 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum. He also opposed lowering tariffs on derivative products — finished steel and aluminum goods.

US aluminum producers voiced concerns that easing the tariffs could harm manufacturers in the United States and lead to job losses. The tariffs on cars and metals were imposed on national security grounds and fall under the jurisdiction of the US Department of Commerce.

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