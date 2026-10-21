Poland's Minister of Digital Affairs, Krzysztof Hawkowski, stated that social media platforms are Russia's "silent allies" in the disinformation war, and threatened the platforms with financial sanctions for refusing to comply with the government’s demands to combat Kremlin-backed content.

The minister’s harsh criticism was prompted by data from Poland’s National Research Institute NASK. According to the data, during the first half of 2026, major online platforms took action on less than 25% of the more than 65,000 reports submitted regarding disinformation and fake accounts.

Specifically, the platforms removed only 7% of identified sources of manipulation and moderated just over 17%. Gavkovsky accused the companies of deliberately ignoring the problem in order to preserve profits from destructive content.

In this regard, the Polish side demanded that platform owners establish effective Polish-speaking moderation teams to communicate directly with government agencies, eliminate fictitious appeal procedures, speed up response times, and immediately dismantle any detected bot networks. The minister emphasized that failure to comply with official government requests will be considered grounds for initiating fines.

Source: Reuters.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius stated that to protect democratic elections from Russian interference, allies should ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to strike more data centers on Russian territory. The head of the Lithuanian government emphasized that only decisive action—not mere declarations—can deter the aggressor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that following Ukrainian strikes on data centers belonging to the Russian company Yandex, there has been a decrease in bots, provocations, and hostility on social media. According to him, users of many platforms have noticed these changes.

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