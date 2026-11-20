In Poland, President Karol Nawrocki, acting on the proposal of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, appointed Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański as deputy prime minister. As RMF24 reports, Domański became the fourth deputy prime minister in Tusk’s government.

Appointment at the prime minister’s proposal

Head of the Chancellery of the President of Poland Paweł Szefernaker described the personnel changes as a technical procedure before the ceremony. He also said that the president would not have appointed Domański to the post if the decision had depended solely on him. According to Szefernaker, responsibility for the nomination lies with the prime minister, who submitted a proposal to the president to change the composition of the Council of Ministers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Change in the funds ministry

Nawrocki also appointed Agnieszka Bartol as minister of funds and regional policy. She replaced Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, whom the president simultaneously dismissed from the post.

In October, Tusk announced his intention to propose Bartol’s candidacy. She had previously served as Poland’s permanent representative to the European Union. This came after Pełczyńska-Nałęcz announced her departure from the government.

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