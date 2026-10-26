In Luxembourg, the agriculture and fisheries ministers of EU member states agreed on fishing quotas in the Baltic Sea for 2027. The member states did not support the European Commission’s proposed substantial reduction in bycatch limits for western and eastern cod, as well as western herring. As a result, quotas for these stocks will remain at this year’s level, RMF24 reports.

The European Commission’s proposal was not supported

The European Commission proposed reducing permitted incidental catches of western cod by 88%, eastern cod by 51%, and western herring by 45%. Poland opposed these proposals.

Commercial fishing for western and eastern cod, as well as western herring, in the Baltic Sea has been banned for several years due to the poor condition of these stocks. The established quotas apply only to unavoidable bycatch — the accidental capture of fish while fishing for other species.

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Higher quotas for central herring and sprat

At the same time, in 2027 the permitted catch of central herring will increase by 71% compared with the current year. The European Commission had proposed increasing this quota by 49%. The sprat catch limit will be raised by 44%, in line with the European Commission’s proposal.

This year, the total bycatch quota for western cod is 266 tonnes, of which Poland has been allocated 31 tonnes. For eastern cod, the total limit is set at 430 tonnes, with Poland’s share amounting to 113 tonnes. The limit for unavoidable bycatch of western herring is 788 tonnes, including 103 tonnes for Poland.

At Warsaw’s request, an exemption allowing small fishing vessels to catch western herring will also be retained. The ministers also supported the European Commission’s proposal to maintain the ban on recreational cod fishing throughout the part of the Baltic Sea covered by these rules. The restriction is intended to help restore western and eastern cod populations.

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