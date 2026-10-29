The US Department of Justice said that agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and employees of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will not be involved as monitors in the upcoming midterm elections. This is stated in a court filing reported by The Hill.

Which agencies will be involved

According to the declaration filed with the court, election monitors will include employees of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). There will be no FBI or ICE representatives among them.

The filing came after a lawsuit by the civil rights organization NAACP, which is seeking to bar prosecutors and other law enforcement personnel from serving as election monitors.

Rules for monitors

The court filing states that the monitors received training on preventing interference with voting and complying with the rules of the state or relevant jurisdiction. Their main task will be to observe, take notes, and speak with voters who agree to talk outside polling places.

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While performing these functions, the monitors will not act as law enforcement officers and will not be allowed to carry firearms. Earlier, the US Department of Homeland Security also said that ICE officers would not be present at polling places.

Denver’s lawsuit

In September, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that ICE employees would not patrol or monitor polling places, but could be present in the event of a threat or while executing a warrant for a person who is actively being sought. Following these remarks, the city of Denver filed a lawsuit seeking to block ICE from appearing near voting locations.

In its lawsuit, Denver cited a law that provides for fines and possible imprisonment for federal officials for being at locations where general or special elections are held, except when necessary to repel an attack by armed enemies of the United States.

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