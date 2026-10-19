The US Department of Justice has filed criminal charges against 28 green card holders in California suspected of fraudulent voter registration and illegal voting. They are lawful permanent residents of the United States who have the right to live in the country but are not citizens and cannot participate in elections, The Guardian reports.

According to the Department of Justice, 21 of the 28 defendants voted illegally. Eleven people have already been taken into custody, and arrests were ongoing. The charges include false statements on naturalization applications and fraudulent voter registration. Such crimes can carry up to five years in prison.

Lawsuit against California

The arrests came several days after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against California seeking to block the counting of some ballots in the November midterm elections. The federal agency provided Los Angeles County election officials with a list of people it considers likely noncitizens registered to vote.

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In the lawsuit, the Justice Department said it sent California officials a list of more than 20,000 people whom the federal government considers likely noncitizens and who were mailed ballots. Acting US Associate Attorney General Trent McCotter acknowledged that the list may include US citizens. According to him, the 20,000 are individuals about whom the government has the greatest confidence, while an earlier estimate of 190,000 included less verified records.

State authorities' response

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber called the federal agency's demands “outrageous.” She said that in July, the US Department of Homeland Security initially reported more than 190,000 registered voters who might not be citizens, before later lowering the estimate to 20,000 without disclosing the data and methodology.

Weber also said that an approach under which thousands of people on the Justice Department's list would be considered ineligible to vote until their status is confirmed would contradict federal law. According to official state data, California has 23.1 million registered voters. The US Department of Justice said that in recent weeks federal prosecutors have charged a total of 112 people in 20 states over alleged registration-rule violations and illegal voting.

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