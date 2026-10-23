The UK Ministry of Defence is holding talks on a possible out-of-court settlement of a dispute over compensation for veterans who say they left the armed forces because of pressure related to their sexual orientation. Defence Minister Wes Streeting told The Guardian about this.

Streeting said the department seeks to find a solution that would not require court proceedings. At the same time, he did not promise to change the programme's rules and did not confirm that a specific settlement agreement was being considered.

Terms of the compensation programme

The dispute concerns a state financial recognition programme for LGBT service personnel introduced in 2024. Under its rules, former military personnel who were officially discharged or removed from service can receive a payment of £50,000.

Those whose departure from service was recorded in documents as voluntary resignation do not meet the criteria for this payment. They have access to another compensation scheme that recognises the impact of the former ban on LGBT personnel serving.

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Lawsuit by two former service members

Former Royal Military Police corporal Stephen Stewart, 55, and former Royal Air Force serviceman Mark Sheppard, 49, are seeking a judicial review of the programme's rules. They say they faced harassment because of their sexual orientation, which forced them to leave service.

Since their departure from the armed forces was officially registered as resignation, Stewart received £7,000 and Sheppard received £5,000 under another payment scheme. Next week, a High Court judge is to determine whether they can continue the judicial review proceedings.

£75 million was allocated to the programme, of which more than £60 million has already been paid out. Gay men and lesbians were banned from serving in the British armed forces until 2000; no precise records were kept, but according to the publication, around 200–250 people were removed from service each year because of their sexual orientation.

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