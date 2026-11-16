Poland’s Ministry of National Defense plans to introduce a one-time payment of 3,250 zlotys for certain passive reserve servicemen. A draft of the relevant rules has already been prepared, and the first payments may begin in 2027, RMF24 reports, citing the newspaper Fakt.

Who will be eligible for the payment

Reservists who have a mobilization assignment or are designated to receive one will be eligible for the benefit. These are servicemen who do not serve daily but may be called up for military service if necessary.

Reservist status alone will not be sufficient to receive the funds. Candidates must simultaneously meet two requirements: take part in at least eight days of voluntary training during the calendar year and complete military exercises.

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The amount will depend on military salaries

The payment amount will be tied to half of the lowest basic pay of a professional serviceman on the day it is granted. Currently, the minimum salary in the Polish military is 6,500 zlotys, so the benefit amount is expected to be 3,250 zlotys. If the basic pay of military personnel increases, this payment will also rise.

Poland’s Ministry of National Defense expects that the new mechanism will encourage up to 10,000 reservists each year to undergo regular training and improve their military qualifications.

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