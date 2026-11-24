The Russian Ministry of Defense plans to change the admission rules for military educational institutions, allowing ninth-grade graduates aged 16 and older to enroll in certain educational programs. A draft resolution of the Russian government to this effect was published on the portal for regulatory legal acts, according to Glavkom.

Currently, military schools and higher military educational institutions in the aggressor country accept applicants into secondary vocational education programs only if they have a certificate of completion of the 11th grade.

The proposed changes would allow students to enroll in such institutions immediately after ninth grade.

The new provision will apply to those planning to pursue secondary vocational education and train to become mid-level military specialists. At the same time, the requirement for a complete secondary education will remain in effect for admission to officer training programs.

According to the draft resolution, applicants who have not previously served in the military will be eligible for admission to military educational institutions if they are between the ages of 16 and 22.

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense proposes lowering the upper age limit for applicants to secondary vocational education programs. Instead of the current 30 years, it will be 24 years.

It is important to note that enrollment in a military educational institution in Russia entails acquiring the status of a military servicemember.

In accordance with Article 35 of the federal law “On Military Duty and Military Service,” cadets who have not previously served in the military receive the status of conscripted service members upon enrollment.

Upon reaching the age of 18, they sign a contract for military service.

Thus, the proposed changes will allow the Russian military to enroll teenagers in military academies immediately after they complete ninth grade.

As a reminder, Stanislav Morozov, a blogger from Penza, Russia, was sentenced to two years of forced labor on charges of inciting extremism online. According to “Agency,” citing two participants in the trial, the criminal case was prompted by a video in which Morozov spoke about possible resistance to the arbitrary actions of military registration and enlistment offices, following the example of Ukrainian citizens.

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