The Russian Ministry of Defense has decided to draw attention to contract service using the popular video game Grand Theft Auto VI.

A promotional post appeared on the Russian Defense Ministry’s official channel, designed in the style of the logo for the new GTA VI installment.

In this way, the Russian military agency attempted to leverage the game’s popularity to promote contract service.

Online users have already expressed outrage at this move, noting that the ministry has trivialized an event that is so important to many people.

The release of GTA 6 has inspired gamers to start an unusual side business. Now, anyone interested can pay to watch someone else play through the legendary game.

At 12:00 a.m. on November 19, the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI—a new large-scale game from Rockstar Games—will take place. After many years of anticipation and numerous delays, gamers will be able to immerse themselves in the story of the criminal duo Lucia and Jason, which unfolds in sunny Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto VI scored 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, tying for first place in the ranking of the highest-rated games in history with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which was released in 1997.

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