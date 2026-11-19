In an agricultural town in northeastern North Macedonia, home to about 19,000 people, residents are suffering from an influx of stray cows that roam freely through the streets and farmlands. Over the past five years, the population of feral cattle in the community has doubled—from 500 to over 1,000 animals.

According to local residents, the animals are destroying grain crops, vegetable gardens, and orchards on a massive scale, depriving people of their livelihoods. In particular, one resident of the area complained that the cattle had damaged more than 150 trees in his orchard. In addition, residents are concerned about the safety of the city’s water supply system and point to a high accident rate, as the animals regularly wander onto the highway heading toward Bulgaria.

Mayor Sashko Mitovski stated that the situation has spiraled out of the local authorities’ control, so he has officially appealed to the government of North Macedonia to declare a 30-day state of emergency in the region to resolve the problem.

Source: Associated Press.

The Chernobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve has shown feral cows that have settled on the territory of a former farm. According to representatives of the reserve, the animals move freely throughout the territory, find food and water on their own, stay together, and choose their own resting places.

Previously, scientists in the Chernobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve documented rare fish species listed in Ukraine’s Red Book. Among them are the ide and the snout-sucker. The research was conducted on the Pripyat and Uzh rivers.

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