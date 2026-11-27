“The war must not spread to the Mediterranean Sea,” warned Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian corvette off the coast of Libya on November 22. A staunch supporter of Ukraine, she emphasized that allies must do everything possible to continue helping Ukrainians defend themselves, but at the same time must ensure the security of their own borders and citizens.

The fact is that Rome has close ties with Libya, which was formerly an Italian colony, and stability in that country is a sensitive issue for Italians. Thus, the escalation of the war that Meloni is referring to puts her party, “Brothers of Italy,” in a vulnerable position as it prepares for the 2027 elections. Overall, support for Ukraine is gradually becoming a problem for the Italian leader and is increasingly at odds with the position of part of her own political coalition.

How does Giorgia Meloni manage to balance support for Ukraine with the high approval ratings of the far right in Italy, while also remaining an influential figure in international politics? Find out in this UA.News article.



Meloni’s High Approval Ratings: The Image of a “Woman of the People” and an Iron Lady



In Italian politics, where governments traditionally change more often than the seasons, Meloni’s cabinet has become an island of rare stability. Despite pressure from partners in the right-wing coalition—particularly Matteo Salvini’s populist “League”—and the approaching 2027 election cycle, her party maintains a solid lead. Political analysts note that Meloni has managed to keep her personal approval rating above 40%, an unattainable luxury for most of her colleagues in Paris or Berlin.



Giorgia Meloni’s persona resonates perfectly with the voters of the “Brothers of Italy” party. She comes from the working-class Roman neighborhood of Garbatella and makes no secret of her humble origins; she speaks candidly and often emotionally. In October 2019, at a rally in Rome, she uttered the slogan that has become her trademark: “I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am a Christian.” To legally protect herself against the creation of AI-generated deepfakes, Meloni even filed an application in 2026 to register her voice and this iconic audio phrase as a trademark in the European Union.

Outside of rallies, she projects the image of a hardworking technocrat who has a thorough grasp of budget figures and the details of international agreements, shattering the stereotype of “incompetent populists.” Meloni also communicates directly with citizens via social media.

At the same time, Giorgia Meloni’s government makes it clear that the European right, having come to power, has no intention of reviving the political traditions of the past. The leader of “Brothers of Italy” opposes the rollback of democracy. In particular, she acknowledged that Italian women were able to vote for the first time only after the death of the dictator and far-right ideologue Benito Mussolini—in March 1946.



Diplomatic Pragmatism and Prudence



In foreign policy, Giorgia Meloni acts as a cool-headed realist. Her diplomatic talent lies in her ability to convert personal charisma and ideological flexibility into real influence. She engages with equal ease in dialogue with both Democratic and Republican administrations in Washington, promotes the “Mattei Plan” for an energy partnership with Africa, and prevents European powerhouses from monopolizing key decisions. The prime minister explains that for Rome, the main issue is not “which countries are seated at the negotiating table, but whom they represent and what common position they are advancing.”

A telling example of her diplomatic prudence and ability to “weather the storm” was the international scandal surrounding the U.S. president’s remarks directed at her. The scandal erupted amid Donald Trump’s dissatisfaction with Giorgia Meloni’s stance, as she had come to the defense of the Pope. The American leader criticized the pontiff for his disagreement with U.S. immigration policy and the war in Iran.



Although Meloni had previously maintained friendly relations with Trump and was the only European leader invited to his inauguration, he began to verbally “attack” her as well. In June 2026, in an interview with the Italian broadcaster La7, Donald Trump said that Giorgia Meloni had allegedly “begged” him for a joint photo at the G7 summit. He claimed she wanted to boost her approval ratings in Italy. According to Trump, he agreed only because “he felt sorry for her.”

Meloni vehemently denied these claims, calling them “completely fabricated” and “an absolute lie.”

“Donald Trump’s statements are completely fabricated. To be honest, I’m stunned,” the Italian prime minister said in a video address, adding, “Neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

Italian politicians and ministers also expressed their solidarity with Meloni. In response to Donald Trump’s offensive remarks, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled his planned visit to the U.S. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto called Trump’s words “an ill-advised stunt.”

Later, the Italian prime minister stated that her relationship with Trump had not changed, that there were “no mutual accusations,” and that the politicians understood each other’s positions. Although Trump remarked during one of the G7 meetings that Meloni had, after all, “abandoned” him.



Political Clout in Brussels



When Giorgia Meloni became the first woman to lead the Italian government in the fall of 2022, Western observers braced for a storm: the leader of the “Brothers of Italy” party, whose roots trace back to the post-fascist movement, seemed to embody Euroskepticism and populism. However, during her four years in power, the politician has undergone one of the most striking transformations in modern European politics—evolving from a “troublemaker” into an indispensable figure at the European Union’s negotiating table. Giorgia Meloni, as head of one of the largest parties in the European Parliament, the “European Conservatives and Reformists” (ECR), is an indispensable leader for forming coalitions and making decisions.

On the European stage, the Italian leader’s influence is based on a strategy of “reform from within.” Instead of dismantling the EU, Meloni proposes reimagining it: less bureaucracy, protection of national industries, and strict control of external borders—as exemplified by her high-profile agreement with Albania to establish migrant centers.

“Our goal is a European Union that is ambitious on major strategic issues and restrained in everything else; a Europe whose strength ultimately depends on the strength of its member states,” Meloni said, outlining her vision for the continent’s future.

Thanks to her ability to find common ground with both European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and national-conservatives in the mold of Viktor Orbán, Meloni has become the main “bridge” between the European mainstream and the right wing.

At the same time, at the pan-European level, Giorgia Meloni staunchly defends Rome’s financial interests, stating during negotiations on the EU’s seven-year budget for 2028–2034: “We will not pay more to receive less.”

Ukraine: Unwavering Support with “Red Lines”



Giorgia Meloni’s stance on Russian aggression has been one of the biggest surprises for skeptics. Contrary to the longstanding sympathies of her allies—Matteo Salvini and the late Silvio Berlusconi—toward the Kremlin, she has taken an uncompromising pro-Ukrainian stance, providing Kyiv with SAMP/T air defense systems and other military aid.

For Meloni, supporting Ukraine is not only a matter of morality but also a fundamental security interest for Italy and a principle of respect for international law.

“If Ukraine were to fall, the victors would not be those who want peace, but those who believe in the right of the strong. And the war would come closer to our homes,” the Italian prime minister has repeatedly emphasized, explaining to voters why Rome is helping Kyiv.



In 2024, the Italian prime minister played a decisive role in convincing former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to stop blocking the European Union’s support for Ukraine. According to Western media reports, in response, Meloni offered Orbán’s Fidesz party the opportunity to join the far-right political group “European Conservatives and Reformists” (ECR) alongside “Brothers of Italy,” the right-wing Polish “Law and Justice” party, and the nationalist “Sweden Democrats.” This would strengthen the ECR in the European Parliament elections.

At the same time, Meloni’s policy remains pragmatic and takes into account Italy’s own strategic interests. When, in late November 2026, Ukrainian maritime drones attacked Russian ships near the Libyan port of Benghazi, Meloni immediately drew the line, fearing destabilization of the region, which is critical for Italy’s energy security and migration control.



“We must be crystal clear with our Ukrainian friends and with our partners. The war must not and cannot spread to the Mediterranean,” she stated ahead of the EU summit in Brussels. At the same time, Meloni immediately rejected attempts by radicals within her own coalition to use this incident as a pretext to cut off aid to Kyiv, adding: “I believe we must continue to do everything possible to help Ukraine defend itself.”

Regarding the end of the war in Ukraine, Rome advocates for a just peace, which cannot mean Kyiv’s surrender. Meloni has consistently insisted that any peace negotiations must involve Ukraine itself and a united Europe, and that reliable security guarantees are the only way to prevent further aggression by Moscow in the future.

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