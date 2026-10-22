International Criminal Court receives EU Sakharov Prize — France 24

The International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, has received the European Union’s Sakharov Prize for 2026. This is the EU’s highest award in the field of human rights protection, France 24 reports.

Second international recognition in a month

The award became the court’s second international recognition this month. It was granted less than two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced sanctions against the ICC.

The Andrei Sakharov Prize

The publication also notes that, several hours before the sanctions were announced, former ICC judge Navi Pillay received the Nobel Peace Prize. This decision was widely seen as a show of support for the court.

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The ICC has long been a target of Trump. His campaign against the court intensified after the ICC last year issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister.

The prize is named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov. Since 1988, the European Union has awarded it annually to individuals and organisations that defend human rights and freedoms.

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