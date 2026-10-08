Moldova is preparing to receive a new wave of Ukrainian refugees this winter

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that the country is ready to accept a new wave of refugees from Ukraine if a difficult humanitarian situation arises in Ukraine this winter.

According to Sandu, more than 1 million Ukrainians fleeing the war have arrived in Moldova since 2022, and about 100,000 have made their home there.

“If this winter in Ukraine is as difficult as the whole world expects, we are ready to accept as many people as need a safe haven,” she added.

For his part, former Prime Minister and the President’s Special Envoy for Development and Sustainability, Dorin Rechan, stated that Moldova is also preparing to provide Ukraine with logistical and energy support and to protect its own energy infrastructure.

When asked whether Moldova is ready for a new influx of refugees, Rechan replied that the authorities “are considering such a scenario.”

“Yes, this is part of our plans. Moldova has experience responding to emergencies,” he said.

Rechan noted that preparations are not limited to humanitarian aid. According to him, the power grids of Moldova and Ukraine are interconnected, so Moldova also “needs to prepare for possible problems with its energy infrastructure.”

“We will take action in all these areas: humanitarian, logistical, and energy-related,” Rechan stated.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu made this statement at the Moldova Security Forum in Chisinau.



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