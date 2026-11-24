Moldova has proposed to Romania that navigation on the Prut River be gradually restored. The project aims to strengthen transportation links between the three countries, expand freight transport, and promote trade.

The initiative was presented at a conference in Iasi, Romania. It calls not only for the development of river transport but also for improved water resource management and the expansion of irrigation systems.

In the first phase, the plan is to conduct hydrographic surveys, assess the economic feasibility of freight transport, and evaluate the environmental impact. After that, the plan is to establish a pilot navigation section on the lower reaches of the Prut River with access to the port of Giurgiulești in Moldova and the Romanian port of Galați.

Moldova had already restored navigation on the Prut River in 2012–2013; however, regular maintenance of the riverbed and sufficient cargo traffic are necessary for its stable operation.

Source: NewsMaker

Moldova has appealed to the European Union for assistance after shelling by Russia contaminated the Dniester River with oil. The country is requesting experts and specialized equipment to clean up the river in order to prevent an environmental disaster.

Moldova sent an official request to Ukraine regarding the appearance of oil slicks on the Dniester River. The request raises concerns about environmental safety and potential contamination of water resources.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision to establish a joint Ukrainian-Moldovan commission for the construction of a bridge across the Dniester River in the Yampil-Koseuts area.

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