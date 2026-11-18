On the evening of November 17, Moldova temporarily suspended operations at six border crossing points on its border with Ukraine. The reason was the appearance of Russian drones in the country’s airspace. Currently, all border crossing points are operating normally again.

The restrictions were imposed for security reasons after Russian drones violated the country’s airspace. Operations were suspended at six checkpoints: Ocnița, Ataki, Ungur, Briceni, Grimancauci, and Clocușna. As a result, citizens were temporarily unable to cross the border at these checkpoints.

Subsequently, Moldovan authorities reported that all six checkpoints had resumed operations. The Customs Service clarified that citizens can now cross the border through these checkpoints as usual. “Citizens can cross the border through these customs posts as usual,” the agency stated.

At the same time, the Customs Service urged travelers to check official sources for up-to-date information on the situation at the border before traveling. Citizens are also asked to follow the instructions of customs officers and border guards. Officials added that additional measures have been taken at the border crossings to protect the public and staff. Moldovan authorities continue to monitor the situation and promise to report on any further changes.

Citizens were also warned about the danger posed by drone debris and other suspicious objects. If such items are found, do not approach or touch them. Report dangerous objects immediately to emergency services by dialing 112. The Moldovan Border Police and Customs Service announced the temporary closure of border crossing points.

At border crossings between Moldova and Romania, there has been an increase in the flow of trucks heading to the European Union. Among the reasons are the rise in the transit of Ukrainian goods, seasonal grain exports, and changes in trade routes due to the war.

As a reminder, there are currently no lines at the Ukrainian border, but passenger traffic is increasing.

Earlier, kilometer-long lines of buses formed at the border with Poland in Volyn.

As a reminder, the lines for freight transport at the border with Poland have doubled.

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