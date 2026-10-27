Starting in the fall of 2027, Moldova will purchase gas from a new field in the Black Sea

Moldova plans to begin purchasing natural gas starting in the fall of 2027, which will be extracted from the Black Sea as part of Romania’s Neptun Deep project. It is expected that, thanks to the geographical proximity, the supply will be less expensive.

Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan made this announcement during a press conference with his Romanian counterpart, Luca Niculescu, in Chisinau, according to NewsMaker.

According to Tofan, the launch of the Neptun Deep project is scheduled for the summer of 2027. Accordingly, gas deliveries to Moldova could begin in the fall, at the start of the new gas year.

The head of the Moldovan government noted that a portion of the gas to be extracted from the Black Sea has already been reserved for consumption in Moldova. However, he did not specify the exact volume in question.

Tofan emphasized that cooperation with Romania should be beneficial for both countries. In particular, the shorter transportation distance will help reduce related costs for Moldovan consumers.

Currently, Romania produces about 8 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. Once the Neptun Deep project is launched, the country’s production volumes could double, according to the Moldovan prime minister. This will strengthen Romania’s position in the European energy market.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the development of energy infrastructure, particularly accelerating the construction of the Bălți–Suceava power transmission line. Special attention was given to the modernization of the power substation in Chisinau, which is expected to play a key role in strengthening Moldova’s energy independence.

Cooperation with Romania is one of the key areas for Moldova’s integration into the European energy space and for reducing its dependence on external suppliers.

Source: NewsMaker

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