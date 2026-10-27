Moldovan farmers are threatening to protest over the possible lifting of restrictions on Ukrainian grain

The Moldovan association “Farmers’ Power” announced that farmers are prepared to stage mass protests involving agricultural machinery on October 29–30 if the country’s parliament does not extend the licensing mechanism for imports of Ukrainian grains and oilseeds. The current restrictions expire on October 31, and the lack of a parliamentary decision could create a legislative vacuum.

Representatives of the Moldovan agricultural sector fear that lifting the restrictions will lead to a massive influx of Ukrainian products, which producers are forced to sell at below-market prices due to problems with Black Sea exports, causing losses to local farms.

Representatives of the “Farmers’ Power” association stated: “Any legislative vacuum, even for a few days, could cause serious harm to grain and oilseed producers in Moldova due to an influx of cheap products from Ukraine.”

Source: NewsMaker.

Moldovan farmers have criticized the government’s decision to grant a 50% discount on rail transit for Ukrainian cargo. The farmers stated that the authorities did not consult with them before making the decision and are demanding an explanation of the potential consequences for the local market.

As a reminder, Moldova reduced the tariff on the transit of Ukrainian cargo following a request from Kyiv.

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