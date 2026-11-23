On November 23, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Marek Juhtegi, Estonia’s chargé d’affaires in Russia, and expressed to him a “strong protest” over accusations that Moscow had attempted to set fire to a defense plant, as well as the Estonian government’s decision to close the border with Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Estonia’s accusations allegedly “have no evidentiary basis.” They also claim that closing the border “will deal another blow to the Estonian economy and will backfire on both Tallinn itself and its allies in the EU and NATO.”

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry once again accused Estonia of allegedly tacitly allowing Ukrainian drones to use its airspace to launch attacks on Russian territory. The ministry stated that the Russian side has reportedly documented such incidents on multiple occasions.

“The Estonian diplomat was once again warned that such provocative and extremely dangerous actions are on the verge of triggering an open war with Russia,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

This was reported by Russian propaganda media outlets.