In Hong Kong, MTR will finance the construction of railway infrastructure for the Northern Metropolis, which authorities plan to develop near the border with mainland China. The company is to invest at least HK$38.9 billion in advance, or about $5 billion, in the Northern Link project and its branch line.

As The Japan Times reports, MTR will build 17 km of underground tracks and seven new stations. Some work has already begun, and the project is scheduled for completion in 2034. Unlike previous projects, the company will first build the infrastructure and then wait for economic returns from land plots obtained for development.

Land in exchange for infrastructure

The Hong Kong government, which owns almost all of the territory's land, granted MTR development rights for ten plots along the future lines. At the same time, it reduced the land premium the company would have had to pay by HK$39.05 billion, an amount roughly comparable to MTR's planned expenditures.

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Since the beginning of 2025, MTR has raised more than HK$130 billion through bonds and loans. A significant portion of these funds is intended for capital projects, including the development of the Northern Metropolis. MTR Chief Executive Jenny Yeung said that the company is diversifying its funding sources, including through perpetual and green bonds as well as syndicated bank loans.

A new district for 2.5 million residents

The Northern Metropolis covers about 300 square kilometers, more than a quarter of Hong Kong's area. Under the authorities' plan, 500,000 new homes are to be built there over approximately 20 years, and the district's population is to increase from 980,000 to 2.5 million people. The project's economic center is expected to be a technology hub conceived as Hong Kong's equivalent of Silicon Valley.

At the same time, MTR operates amid uncertainty in the real estate market and high interest rates. Prices for secondary housing in Hong Kong are 16% below their 2021 peak, while the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's base rate stands at 4.25%. On October 13, rating agency S&P Global Ratings affirmed MTR's long-term AA+ rating with a stable outlook.

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