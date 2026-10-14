Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is exploring the possibility of increasing its stake in India’s Shriram Finance from about 20% to more than 50% in order to eventually gain control of the company. The Japan Times reports, citing people familiar with the course of the private discussions.

Potential investment

According to the publication’s sources, MUFG may need to invest more than $10 billion in Shriram to gain control. The Japanese group has not yet set a clear timeline for a possible deal, and the discussions are at an early stage. Details of the potential transaction may change.

Representatives of MUFG and Shriram declined to comment. In December, the head of the Japanese company, answering a question about a possible increase in its stake in Shriram, said that such a possibility existed in the long term, but no decision had been made at that time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

MUFG’s stake in Shriram

In April, MUFG acquired a 20% stake in Shriram Finance for $4.4 billion. The deal was described as the largest foreign investment in an Indian financial company. It valued Shriram at more than $20 billion and secured MUFG two seats on the company’s board of directors.

If the potential investment exceeds $10 billion, MUFG’s total commitments to Shriram will amount to more than $14 billion. Shriram Finance serves clients often overlooked by major lenders, including freight transport operators and small business owners, and has a broad presence in smaller cities and rural areas of India.

MUFG’s expansion is part of increased activity by Japanese financial groups in India. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group became the largest shareholder in Yes Bank, while Mizuho Financial Group agreed to acquire control of investment bank Avendus Capital.

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