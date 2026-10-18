The Australian government knew as early as July that the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) was considering ending the acceptance of credit card payments. Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino said this, ABC News reports.

Government position

According to Mulino, in July the government learned that the ATO was working through different options and at that time preferred to discontinue credit cards. He said the government told the tax office it needed to continue negotiations with card companies and provide for a transition period.

At the end of September, the ATO decided to stop accepting credit card payments from 1 December. Small businesses were informed about this on 30 September, one day before the public announcement, and were given a two-month grace period.

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Business reaction

The ATO’s decision prompted a negative reaction from the business community. After that, Australia’s prime minister and treasurer intervened to temporarily cover the costs of card fees. The tax office will accept credit cards until mid-2027.

Mulino explained that accepting card payments indefinitely could have serious budgetary consequences. The ATO previously said it could not cover about $200 million in costs on its own, as this would mean lower budget revenue and, consequently, less funding for public services.

Commissioner of Taxation Rob Heferen said the agency would prefer to retain card payments, but card companies had not offered sufficiently low rates. The ATO’s decision was linked to changes announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia to abolish surcharges on card payments from 1 October. The regulator estimated consumers’ costs for such surcharges at about $1.6 billion per year.

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