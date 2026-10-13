The International Monetary Fund forecasts that GDP in the Middle East and Central Asia will shrink by 0.3% in 2026. This is a significant deterioration compared with the April estimate, which projected regional GDP growth of 1.9%, Al Jazeera reports.

The deepest GDP contraction

According to the IMF, the steepest GDP decline is expected in Kuwait, at 16.7%. Iraq's economy may contract by 16%, while Qatar's may shrink by 15.6%. The fund forecasts a decline of 11.3% for Bahrain and 7.6% for Iran.

According to the fund, Saudi Arabia partially offset energy-sector losses by increasing oil exports through the East-West Pipeline. At the same time, its GDP may shrink by 3.3% in 2026. Kyrgyzstan, according to the IMF forecast, will have the highest growth rate in the region, at 9%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz

The IMF linked the worsening forecast to prolonged shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. In peacetime, one-fifth of global oil supplies pass through this maritime artery.

The Middle East and Central Asia, according to the fund's forecast, will become the only region with negative growth in 2026. At the same time, GDP in developing Asian countries may grow by 5.1%, in Sub-Saharan African countries by 4.5%, and in Latin America and the Caribbean by 2.3%.

The IMF also expects the global economy to grow by 3.1%, compared with 3% in its previous forecast. Among the risks to global growth, the fund cited further escalation of conflicts, revisions to expectations regarding artificial intelligence, new trade disputes, and fiscal vulnerabilities.

Read us on