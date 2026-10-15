The International Monetary Fund has urged the Nigerian government and other African states to direct savings generated by the removal of subsidies toward social protection for poor and vulnerable population groups. Zain Zeidane, director of the IMF’s African Department, said this during the presentation of an updated regional economic outlook for sub-Saharan African countries in Bangkok, Thailand, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Targeted support instead of subsidies

Zeidane noted that the fund generally recommends that governments pay particular attention to social protection and support for the most vulnerable segments of society. According to him, subsidies, including those for energy products, mainly benefit wealthier citizens and create additional pressure on public finances.

The IMF representative stressed the need to gradually phase out such subsidies and direct the saved resources to people who genuinely need assistance. He also pointed out that, for oil-importing countries, subsidizing products affects the volume of import expenditure.

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Reforms and economic forecasts

Nigeria’s government previously carried out foreign exchange market reforms, abolished a subsidy system it described as wasteful and corrupt, and introduced tax reforms. International financial institutions and development institutions positively assessed the impact of these steps on public finances, but complaints were voiced in the country about rising energy prices, the cost of living and inflationary pressure.

The IMF also said that Nigeria has made notable progress in reducing inflation. The fund advised the country to increase domestic revenues outside the oil sector in order to create fiscal space for education, healthcare and infrastructure, as well as to continue structural reforms for the private sector.

In its regional outlook, the IMF expects the economies of sub-Saharan African countries to grow by 4.5% in 2026 and 2027. At the same time, the fund warned of high interest costs, low reserves in many countries and declining aid, which limit the capacity to respond to new adverse shocks.

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