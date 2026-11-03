Estonia’s Ministry of the Interior has prepared a draft regulation under which the immigration quota for qualified foreign workers in 2027 could amount to up to 2,569 people. As ERR News reports, amendments to the Aliens Act are to enter into force in 2027.

Quota conditional on economic growth

The draft provides that, in the event of economic growth, the number of temporary residence permits will increase from 0.1% to 0.2% of Estonia’s permanent population. According to the latest published forecast by the Ministry of Finance, real GDP growth this year will amount to 2.5%. Under these conditions, up to 2,569 temporary residence permits could be issued.

If the economy does not grow, the limit will remain at 0.1% of the permanent population. The authors of the draft explain the changes by the need to reduce the shortage of qualified personnel while maintaining salary requirements and restrictions on the number of residence permits.

A temporary residence permit for up to five years may be granted if the employer’s main area of activity is included in the government-approved list of sectors experiencing labour shortages.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sectors with labour shortages

The list includes the manufacture of electronic and electrical equipment, motor vehicles, machinery and equipment, chemical and pharmaceutical products, paper products, construction materials, textiles, metal products, rubber and plastics. It also includes transport and warehousing, wood processing, and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment.

The list was compiled based on three criteria: the OSKA labour demand forecast, the share of exports in the sector’s revenue, and the average annual gross salary. The energy sector was not included because of heightened security risks, although it is of strategic importance. There is also a shortage of IT specialists, but they are already exempt from the quota.

Interior Minister Igor Taro sent the draft for approval to other ministries and interested parties. Comments on the document will be accepted until November 13.

Read us on