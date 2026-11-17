In Poland, the Ministry of the Interior and Administration did not begin cooperation with the Maritime Technology Centre as part of a free pilot project for a crisis management system. As RMF24 reports, the proposal was submitted to the ministry in early August, but the pilot was never implemented.

What the pilot envisaged

The Maritime Technology Centre, which is part of the Polish Armaments Group, proposed a program to support crisis management and protect critical infrastructure. The Digital Baltic platform was intended to help detect anomalies, automatically exchange information between state bodies and services in real time, and send coordinated messages to the media.

According to RMF24, the platform was developed with the needs of the Polish Armed Forces in mind. It was used during military exercises, including the annual NATO CWIX exercises dedicated to digital and technological interoperability. The company’s letter stated that a significant part of interaction between participants in the crisis management system still takes place via email, telephone, and document exchange.

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Position of the institutions

The pilot envisaged integrating data from the Ministry of the Interior and Administration, the Government Centre for Security, the main headquarters of the Border Guard and the State Fire Service, as well as voivodeship crisis management centers in the Pomeranian, Lower Silesian, and Lublin voivodeships.

Piotr Błaszczyk, spokesperson for the Government Centre for Security, told RMF24 that the Maritime Technology Centre’s letter was addressed to the Interior Ministry, while the center received it only for information. According to him, the Government Centre for Security is developing other tools for crisis management, public warning, and information exchange, including the Public Warning and Alert System. The Interior Ministry, according to the outlet, did not respond to questions about the analysis of the proposal and the reasons for the lack of cooperation.

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