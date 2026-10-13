Poland’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration proposes introducing up to three years’ imprisonment for knowingly enabling the continued stay in the country of a person who is there in violation of the rules. RMF24 reports.

Proposed changes

According to Rzeczpospolita, Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration Czesław Mroczek submitted comments on draft amendments to the Criminal Code prepared by the Ministry of Justice. He proposed adding a new paragraph to Article 264a.

The proposed provision establishes liability for anyone who, knowing that another person is staying in Poland in violation of the rules, enables or facilitates that person’s continued stay. The maximum penalty may be three years in prison.

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Current rules and criticism

Currently, Article 264a of Poland’s Criminal Code provides for up to five years in prison for those who, for the purpose of obtaining material or personal benefit, enable or facilitate another person’s stay in the country in violation of the rules. The new proposal is intended to cover actions unrelated to obtaining such a benefit.

Poland’s Interior Ministry believes the changes will help combat migrant smuggling more effectively. At the same time, lawyer Radosław Baszuk, who defended activists acquitted by the district court in Hajnówka, told Rzeczpospolita that the provision may be aimed not at smugglers but at activists and residents of border areas who provide humanitarian assistance to foreigners who illegally crossed the border and are staying in Poland.

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