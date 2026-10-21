The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs criticized Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over an artificial intelligence-generated video in which Gaza residents are allegedly magically transported to Paris. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

French Foreign Ministry reaction

The French Response account of the French foreign ministry on X said that even magic cannot lift Ben-Gvir's ban on entering France. The post also ironically mentioned a magic lamp and a wish spent on the Israeli minister.

Ben-Gvir, who leads the far-right Jewish Power party, published a campaign video on October 20 ahead of Israel's parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27. In the video, he praised the destruction in the Gaza Strip and mocked Palestinians who remain there.

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Content of the campaign video

The AI video shows a vision of Gaza in 2030: the enclave is depicted as a city without residents, with destroyed schools, infrastructure and a port. After a shot of a donkey, the video displays a party message stating that only a donkey can remain in Gaza. According to the agency, this mocks Palestinians who remain in the enclave.

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly called for occupying Gaza, relocating its Palestinian population and establishing Israeli settlements there. Arab parties had previously accused him of using measures and violations against Palestinians to mobilize supporters and intimidate Arab voters.

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