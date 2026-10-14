Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested ¥1.83 billion, or $11.6 million, in the budget for fiscal 2027 to promote Japanese manga, anime, music and films abroad. The funds are also planned to be used to train Japanese-language specialists in other countries, The Japan Times reports.

Cultural programs in Global South countries

The Japanese government intends to more actively use popular pop-culture works to strengthen its “soft power” and attract supporters of Japan in developing Global South countries. Tokyo expects to increase its influence in the broader international community.

Cultural exchanges are already being held through concerts. In January, the government-affiliated Japan Foundation organized an anime song concert in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Japanese rock band Flow performed songs that served as opening themes for the series “Naruto” before an audience of around 600 people. Another approximately 2,000 people gathered near the concert venue.

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Concerts and translator training

In fiscal 2027, Japan is considering holding similar concerts in South America and other regions where the country is still less known. The Foreign Ministry also wants to support the training of Japanese-language translators so that foreign audiences can better understand Japan’s cultural background.

For such specialists, plans include creating opportunities to meet representatives of Japanese publishing houses and develop apps for learning spoken Japanese with manga characters. Among the Japanese works popular worldwide that Tokyo is counting on are “One Piece” and “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

The Japanese government has included content among 17 priority investment areas within its economic growth strategy. According to a senior Foreign Ministry official, this enables the ministry to expand content-focused diplomatic activities.

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