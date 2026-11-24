The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Estonia of facilitating Ukrainian attacks on the northwestern part of the Russian Federation and threatened the Baltic country with direct military confrontation.

The foreign ministry of the aggressor country stated that Tallinn is allegedly tacitly allowing Ukrainian drones to fly through its airspace, describing such actions as bordering on the outbreak of “open war with Russia.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry conveyed this warning to Estonian Ambassador Marek Juhtegi. The diplomat was also presented with a protest regarding accusations against a Russian group of attempting to set fire to a defense plant near Tallinn and the decision to close the border with Russia, calling these steps unfounded, and also accused Estonia of attempting to obstruct Russian cargo ships in the Baltic Sea and of “repression” against Russian-speaking residents.

Source: Russian media.

Estonia announced the complete closure, effective December 1, of all border crossing points on its state border with the Russian Federation due to a recent sabotage attempt at the defense company Threod Systems.

On November 15, the Estonian Prosecutor General’s Office reported a new incident targeting an Estonian defense industry company. In Viimsi, Estonia, north of Tallinn, eight people were detained after attempting to break into the building of the defense company Threod Systems and cause an explosion. All of those detained are residents of Latvia who were acting on behalf of Russian military intelligence (the GRU).

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