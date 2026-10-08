The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the aggressor state, said that Moscow would consider the possible deployment of additional NATO contingents, including US military personnel, in the Baltic countries and the creation of relevant infrastructure to be an escalation. As Anadolu Agency reports, this was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova’s statement

Zakharova claims that such plans are allegedly being considered by the US administration. According to her, this contradicts Washington’s stated goal of seeking diplomatic and political ways to de-escalate tensions in Europe.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said that such actions align with NATO’s plans for the accelerated militarization of Russia’s western border regions. She repeated Moscow’s claim that Russia has no plans for an armed conflict with Western Europe.

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Accusations against the EU and Germany

Zakharova accused the European Union of moving toward confrontation with Russia, which, in her view, would only worsen Europe’s problems.

She also called Germany a party to Russia’s war against Ukraine on Kyiv’s side and accused the current German government of seeking war. Zakharova referred to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to Kyiv over the weekend, during which he announced an additional €1 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

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