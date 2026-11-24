The oldest museum in modern Greece, built on the Acropolis of Athens in 1874, reopened to visitors on Monday, November 23, after being closed for 19 years and undergoing a seven-year high-tech renovation.

According to Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni, the renovation of the building—which had been closed to the public since 2007 prior to the transfer of its main exhibits to the new Acropolis Museum at the foot of the hill— cost 6.2 million euros, funded by the budget and private donations, allowing the historic structure to return to its original purpose as a museum rather than serving as offices and storage facilities.

The renovated space will feature ancient artifacts that have never before been displayed to the general public, digital exhibits chronicling the 2,500-year history of the Acropolis monuments, and an observation gallery where visitors can watch the Ministry of Culture’s restorers at work. During the opening ceremony, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the event an important milestone in the preservation of cultural heritage and once again called on the United Kingdom to return the Parthenon sculptures from the British Museum, emphasizing that Athens will not agree to their return on a loan basis or as recognition of foreign ownership.

Source: an article in The Independent.

A major scandal has erupted in Greece over an Adidas advertising campaign that staged a drone show near the Acropolis in Athens.

In Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis rejected the agreement proposed by the British Museum regarding the Parthenon Marbles. Mitsotakis stated that Athens does not recognize the museum’s ownership of the sculptures and will not agree to an arrangement under which Greece would have to lend parts of its own monument.

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