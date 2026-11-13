In the United States, more than a week after Election Day, winners have still not been determined in 24 races for federal and state offices in Alaska. As The Hill reports, data on approximately 84% of the expected votes statewide had been received as of the time of publication.

Races for the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives and governor, as well as four races for the state senate and 17 for the state house of representatives, remained without declared results.

Senate race and the governor’s office

In the Senate election, Democrat Mary Peltola was leading Republican Senator Dan Sullivan by more than two percentage points. No candidate received a majority of the votes, so the outcome of the race was likely to be determined under the ranked-choice voting system. Peltola had more than 49% of the vote.

In the gubernatorial race, Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins was receiving slightly more than 50% of the vote. Three Republican candidates split the remaining votes, with none of them receiving more than 30%. CNN called Kreiss-Tomkins the winner, but Decision Desk HQ had not yet determined the outcome of the election at that time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

How ranked-choice voting works

In Alaska, a candidate must win a majority of votes. Voters rank candidates on the ballot by preference; if no one surpasses the 50% mark, the candidate with the least support is eliminated, and the next preferences of that candidate’s voters are redistributed among the remaining contenders. This procedure is repeated until a candidate with a majority is determined.

In the U.S. House of Representatives election, incumbent Republican Congressman Nick Begich III had 48.6% of the vote and was leading his independent opponent by more than seven percentage points. The Democratic candidate received 7.5%. According to Decision Desk HQ’s forecast, a ranked-choice instant runoff was also expected in this race, since the remaining votes were not expected to be enough for Begich to secure a majority.

According to The Hill, tabulation of votes under the ranked-choice system was to begin the following Wednesday after the counting of all ballots was completed. In Alaska, ballots from overseas voters can arrive within 15 days after the election.

Read us on