On November 18, residents of Barrow, Alaska, saw the last rays of sunlight for the year. Since then, the polar night has begun there and will last about 65 days. During this period, the sun will not rise above the horizon, and the town will be shrouded in twilight and darkness. The residents of Barrow will not see sunlight again until January 23, 2027.

When does the polar night begin in Alaska?

The

polar night is a natural phenomenon characteristic of territories located within the Arctic Circle. And while for residents of most of the world the alternation of day and night seems self-evident, in the northernmost corners of the planet, the sun may not appear in winter—not just for days, but for entire months.

Barrow is the northernmost city in the United States, located on the coast of the Arctic Ocean. Precisely because of its unique location, the city’s residents experience a period of polar night every year, and for them, this has long been a familiar part of the annual cycle.



Daily life here has gradually adapted to the fact that there is no light for extended periods.

The

polar night is a result of the Earth’s axis being tilted approximately 23.5 degrees relative to the plane of the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. Consequently, in winter, one of the poles “turns away” from the Sun. The Earth continues to move along its orbit, and areas within the Arctic Circle remain without sunlight for a certain time of year.



The duration of the polar night depends heavily on geographic latitude—the closer a settlement is to the pole itself, the longer it will be without sunlight. At the poles themselves, however, night can last for about half a year.



But in many cities, even during the polar night, darkness does not last around the clock: in some places, there is a so-called “blue hour”—a special period of twilight when the sky turns a faint blue and a little sunlight breaks through.

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