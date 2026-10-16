Pacific pre-COP31 meeting begins in Fiji — The Hindu

The UN Pacific pre-COP31 meeting began on Monday, October 5, in the city of Nadi, Fiji. Leaders of Pacific countries seek to draw the world's attention to life in the region, which is on the front line of the consequences of climate change, The Hindu reports.

Preparations for COP31

Negotiations this week are taking place in Nadi, as well as in Tuvalu, an atoll island state in the Pacific Ocean. They are a preparatory stage for the larger UN global climate summit, COP31, which is due to take place next month in Turkey.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Programme opening

At the opening ceremony in Nadi, Fiji's climate minister Linda Tabuya said that it was a great honour for her, on behalf of the government and people of Fiji, as well as Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, to open the Pacific pre-COP31 stakeholder programme.

The source describes this programme as part of the Pacific meeting preceding COP31.

Read us on