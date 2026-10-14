During the general debate of the First Committee at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Ukraine, together with 47 partner states and the European Union, issued a joint statement in which they strongly condemned Russian aggression, the Kremlin’s nuclear rhetoric, and attacks on civilian energy infrastructure.

The signatories reaffirmed Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, emphasizing that any territorial gains achieved through the use of force are unacceptable. The document states that the occupation and militarization of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as well as attempts to illegally restart it, pose enormous risks to international nuclear safety.

The signatories of the statement issued the following demands to the Russian Federation:

* Immediately and unconditionally cease fire

.* Withdraw all military and non-military personnel from the Zaporizhzhia NPP territory and return the plant to the full control of the competent Ukrainian authorities

.* Immediately release all illegally detained Ukrainian plant employees

.* Cease attempts to restart the ZNPP’s reactors during the occupation.

In addition, the countries condemned the military assistance provided to the “Russian Federation” by Belarus, Iran, and North Korea, and reaffirmed their intention to hold those responsible accountable for war crimes and the damage caused.

Source: joint statement, Energoatom.

At the 70th session of the IAEA General Conference, 63 countries supported a resolution on nuclear safety, security, and safeguards in Ukraine. The document, in particular, calls for the withdrawal of unauthorized Russian military and other personnel from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the restoration of Ukraine’s full sovereign control over the plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will send missions to 19 electrical substations that are critical to the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

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