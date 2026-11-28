Near the coast of the Canary Islands, which belong to Spain, rescuers discovered a boat carrying migrants. At least 14 people died.

There were about 100 people on board the vessel. Initially, rescuers reported finding 8–10 bodies, and six people in critical condition were evacuated by helicopter to a hospital.

The death toll was later revised to at least 14 migrants. The circumstances of the tragedy and the final number of victims are still being determined.

Source: Reuters.

Near the Spanish Canary Island of El Hierro, at least eight people died on a migrant boat. Approximately 72 kilometers south of the island, the coast guard rescued about 100 people.

In a single day, 2,100 migrants arrived on the Spanish Canary Island of El Hierro aboard 15 boats. This is the highest daily figure since records began on the island.

In the first half of November, more than 11,000 migrants arrived on the Spanish Canary Islands—more than during the same period last year. The influx of people crossing the Atlantic Ocean from West and North Africa has increased the pressure on reception and emergency services on the islands of the archipelago.

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