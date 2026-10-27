In Nicosia, Cyprus, Fatma Unal, a longtime close associate of Unal Ustel, the head of government of the Turkish Cypriots, was sentenced to five years in prison. She was found guilty on 16 counts of document forgery and other related crimes, Cyprus Mail reports.

University diploma

According to the publication, the sentence is connected to Unal fraudulently obtaining a diploma from the Cyprus University of Health and Social Sciences in Morphou. During the trial, the university's acting director, Mehmet Altuntas, explained the sequence of changes made to the institution's database.

According to him, Unal was first registered in the university's online system on September 9, 2021. The following day, the date of her official enrollment was changed to the spring semester of the same year, after which she was added to two courses from that semester and given passing grades.

According to Altuntas, the next intervention in the database occurred on October 28, 2021: Unal independently selected four courses for the autumn semester. Later, on September 22, 2022, her profile was altered to indicate that she had completed all required subjects and met the other conditions for graduation.

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Reaction to the verdict

The database listed June 15, 2022, as the date of completion of studies — more than three months before Unal registered for most of the courses. Altuntas said that he then contacted the police.

The sentencing was announced in a packed courtroom, and Unal's relatives reacted emotionally to the decision. Several witnesses said that a bottle of water was thrown toward the head of Pinar Barut, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Ozgur Gazete. She led a group of journalists and lawyers who filed a complaint with the police over violence in the courthouse.

Ziya Ozturkler was also repeatedly mentioned during the hearings. In March, police launched an investigation into claims that he allegedly forced university employees to issue diplomas to his political allies under false circumstances.

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