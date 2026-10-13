A bill to change the criteria for awarding child benefits has been introduced in Cyprus. By easing income assessment criteria, around 2,000 more families raising 2,800 children may become eligible for payments, Cyprus Mail reports.

Changes to income criteria

Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Tina Pavlou stated that the proposed changes provide for a 5–10% increase in child benefits. The amount of the payment will depend on the category to which a family is assigned.

The key change concerns family income criteria. Previously, even a minor increase in income could result in the complete termination of payments. The proposed changes are intended to abolish this practice.

According to Pavlou, the government's total cost of implementing the initiative will amount to €12.5 million. She also noted that the bill is aimed at supporting families with children and is not a separate measure to address low birth rates.

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Pavlou said that studies conducted in the EU had not shown an impact of benefit policies on demographic indicators. She added that in Canada and Norway, free education and parental counselling had been cited among factors that may contribute to higher birth rates.

Criticism from the opposition

AKEL party MP Giorgos Koukoumas called the government's proposals insufficiently effective. In his view, even a 10% increase for low-income families would not cover even half of the rise in prices for essential goods over the past several years.

Koukoumas also said that Cyprus spends less than 1% of GDP on supporting families and children, which, he said, is less than half the EU average. He added that the changes would not cover thousands of families with one child and do not correspond to Nikos Christodoulides' campaign promises.

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