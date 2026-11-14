During the Nations League match between the Romania and Poland national teams in Bucharest, a firecracker thrown by fans fell in the area for photojournalists. Before that, flares were lit in the sector of the most active Romanian fans behind one of the goals, Interia Sport reports.

Whistling during the warm-up

The Polish footballers were booed as soon as they came out for the warm-up. The hosts also responded with whistles when Polish fans performed a song in support of their team twice. A large group of fans from Poland arrived for the match.

After the firecracker fell, the situation at the stadium quickly calmed down. In the following minutes, Romanian fans, according to the publication, limited themselves to supporting their national team and reacting to the course of the game.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

More than 40,000 tickets sold

More than 40,000 tickets had been sold several days before the match. Andrei Craițoiu, a journalist with the Romanian portal GSP.RO, noted that this was Romania's last home match of the year and that the national team retains significant support even during difficult periods.

The previous meeting between the teams in Warsaw, held a little more than a month ago, ended with Poland winning 6:0. In that match, the Romanian national team played most of the game with a numerical disadvantage.

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