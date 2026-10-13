Mauritius closes schools after unrest over police shooting — TimesLIVE

On Tuesday, Mauritius temporarily closed schools in certain areas after overnight unrest that began over a police officer wounding a young woman. TimesLIVE reports.

Woman wounded

According to local media, a police sergeant has been preliminarily charged in connection with the shooting of 27-year-old Elodie Thomas. The circumstances preceding the incident have not been specified.

Thomas was wounded on Friday evening while returning from work in a van in a residential area south of the capital. Health Minister Anil Bachoo said the woman successfully underwent surgery to remove the bullet.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protests and operation of institutions

On Monday evening, protesters burned tyres and blocked roads in several parts of the country, after which police were deployed there. Law enforcement officers did not comment on the shooting itself but said an investigation was underway.

The prime minister's office said the situation had normalized and all public-sector services would operate as usual. The Education Ministry did not name a date for classes to resume at the closed schools and promised to provide an update later. Civil unrest is rare on the Indian Ocean island.

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