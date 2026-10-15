In Australia, on the subantarctic Macquarie Island, avian influenza H5 was detected in samples taken from a southern elephant seal and a kelp gull. The island is located in the Southern Ocean about 1,500 kilometres southeast of Hobart, ABC News reports.

Testing results

The samples were returned from the island along with its personnel and tested afterwards. Tasmania's Minister for the Environment and Climate Change, Guy Barnett, said this was the first recorded case of the virus being detected in a marine mammal in the state.

Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins told parliament that samples from three more species — skuas, giant petrels and penguins — tested negative. According to her, no signs of mass animal deaths on the island have been identified so far. The elephant seal and gull samples are also to undergo additional examination at a CSIRO laboratory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Concerns for wildlife

Macquarie is a World Heritage site inhabited by up to 4 million seabirds and about 100,000 seals. In August, ABC reported that the Australian Antarctic Division planned to evacuate personnel from the island because of the psychological risk associated with potentially witnessing mass animal deaths.

Tasmanian authorities urged the public to report sick or dead birds and avoid contact with them.

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