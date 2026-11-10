The talks in Abu Dhabi will be attended by FSB officials who planned the invasion of Ukraine

Russia has sent two FSB officers to the trilateral talks with Ukraine and the U.S., scheduled for November 9–11 in the UAE. One of them is part of the main delegation, while the other is part of the expert group. According to Russian sources, both were involved in preparing the invasion of Ukraine.

Both are linked to the activities of Russian intelligence agencies against Ukraine, specifically the collection of intelligence on the eve of the full-scale invasion and operations against Ukrainian intelligence officers.

Dmitry Minaev was part of the expert group. He serves as first deputy director of the FSB and head of the FSB’s counterintelligence operations department.

In April 2019, the then-head of the SBU, Vasyl Hrytsak, publicly named Minaev as the mastermind behind the murders of SBU counterintelligence officer Oleksandr Kharaberiush and Maxim Shapoval, an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. According to the Ukrainian security service, he was also involved in planning an assassination attempt on another Ukrainian intelligence officer, Kirill Budanov. According to the SBU, Minaev oversaw the activities of a Russian sabotage group operating in Ukraine.

Alexei Komkov took over as head of the FSB’s Fifth Directorate in June 2024, replacing Sergei Beseda. This unit is responsible for gathering intelligence on Russia and the countries of the former Soviet Union, including Ukraine.

According to an investigation by The Washington Post, the Russian intelligence service played a key role in the Kremlin’s preparations for a full-scale invasion. Its officers gathered information on Ukraine, worked with agent networks, and developed scenarios for establishing a Moscow-controlled government. At the same time, the FSB’s analytical assessments convinced the Russian leadership that the Ukrainian government would fall quickly and that resistance would be minimal.

After Komkov’s appointment, he took charge of the unit responsible for this line of work. The Russian delegation’s expert group also included representatives

from the Russian General Staff, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Russian presidential administration. In total, the list comprises 11 people.

Earlier, the Russian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks with the U.S. and Ukraine.

Russia has bolstered its delegation for the talks with Ukraine and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi, according to Bloomberg.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi will take place without any discussion of a ceasefire, according to The New York Times.

On November 9, at a UN Security Council meeting, China expressed support for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

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