In the Carpathian region, a batch of psychotropic drugs worth 11 million hryvnias was found in the possession of a man wanted for murder

Law enforcement officers detained a 21-year-old resident of the Zhytomyr region in Burshtyn, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, who was on the run from the court in a case involving the murder of a foreign national and who, according to investigators, had organized the storage of psychotropic substances on an especially large scale for subsequent distribution.

During a search of a rented apartment on November 7, 2026, law enforcement officers seized nearly 11,000 MDMA tablets with a total weight of over 1.1 kg and a value of approximately 9 million hryvnias. Another 4 kg of amphetamine, with an estimated value of 2 million UAH, was found in a hiding place on the outskirts of the city. According to investigators, the suspect planned to sell the illegal substances via a mail-order service. He was notified of the charges against him under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and on November 9, the court ordered him to be held in pretrial detention without the right to bail.

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In addition, the suspect is accused of murdering a 66-year-old French citizen in September 2023 in the Zhytomyr region following a dispute over unpaid compensation, during which the foreign national was stabbed more than ten times. Since July 2026, the suspect has failed to appear at hearings of the Malyn District Court in Zhytomyr Oblast, leading to him being placed on the wanted list on October 20.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General.

In Kyiv, young men were detained for distributing drugs while out walking.

The Sumy City District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 29-year-old resident of the regional capital, who is suspected of preparing to sell narcotics and psychotropic substances on a particularly large scale.

A couple from the Drohobych region was selling drugs in juice cartons and dish sponges.

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